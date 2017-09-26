New traffic circle opens in Gasoline Alley

The new traffic circle connecting Laura Avenue and Liberty Avenue on Gasoline Alley is now open.

With the extension of the existing section of Laura Avenue, Township Road 374A will no longer exist within Gasoline Alley. Red Deer County will work to ensure various maps are changed to reflect this transition.

Traffic circles are designed to improve the flow of vehicles as they make their way through intersections. Red Deer County predicts increased traffic in Gasoline Alley with the development of new businesses and residential dwellings.

The entire project will coincide with major changes to the entrance of vehicles into Gasoline Alley from the south lanes of the QEII Hwy. Red Deer County thanks motorists for their patience during this busy construction period.

