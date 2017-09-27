MP Earl Dreeshen travels with International Trade Committee

Earl Dreeshen, member of parliament from Red Deer – Mountain View will be joining members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade (CIIT) to discuss trade issues in Columbus and Milwaukee this week.

Dreeshen and members of the CITT committee will be meeting with U.S. lawmakers and touring businesses with Canadian ties that may be impacted significantly by the NAFTA discussions.

“I am very pleased to continue discussions with our partners in the U.S. as we try to make sure we get a good deal for Canadian businesses and consumers.” said Dreeshen. “Conservatives understand why the majority of Canadians are concerned about the upcoming NAFTA renegotiations. One in five Canadian jobs are created as a result of free trade agreements and it’s critical that the government protect these well-paying, high-quality jobs.”

The delegation was originally set to travel to Mexico earlier in the week, but due to the recent earthquake that portion of the meetings was cancelled.

Dreeshen looks forward to the discussions as they continue in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico in the coming weeks and months.

– Fawcett