Motorcyclist killed after colliding with stopped transit bus

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred last night when a motorcycle driver collided with the rear end of a stopped transit bus.

RCMP were called to the scene along with City of Red Deer Emergency Services at 11 p.m. after a motorcycle collided with the back of a Red Deer Transit bus while the bus was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 59th Ave. and 67th St.

The 56-year-old male motorcyclist was treated on scene and then taken to hospital, where he was declared deceased. RCMP thank the bus driver and a passerby with medical training for their attempts to assist the man until medical assistance arrived, and offer sincere condolences to the family of the deceased man.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision; the driver was not injured. No charges are pending and RCMP will not be releasing further information on this collision.

– Fawcett