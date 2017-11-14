Missing Ontario man may be headed to Red Deer

Police are searching for Tyler Haney, who may be in the area to find work

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Tyler Haney. He was last seen in the evening of Nov. 8th in the New Sudbury area of Greater Sudbury.

Haney is a miner by trade and there is a possibility that he may be headed or is currently in Thunder Bay or Red Deer seeking employment.

He is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing around 160 lbs, with a slim build, brush-cut, blond hair, facial scruff with scar on left cheek and a broken front tooth.

Haney was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, reflective construction jacket and dark brown boots.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Haney, they are asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett