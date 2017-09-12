Mild hiring climate anticipated for Red Deer

Red Deer area employers expect a mild hiring climate for the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that seven per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (October to December), while two per cent anticipate cutbacks,” stated Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta Region. Another 90% of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Red Deer’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of eight per cent is a four percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Upright. “It is also an increase of seven percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a moderate hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

Darlene Minatel, vice president of Manpower Canada Operations & Strategic Accounts added, “Nationally, heading into the fourth quarter of 2017, we’re seeing a general trend of modest growth. Most of the hiring activity is expected to focus on Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, however there are still some bright spots in the rest of Canada, led by an anticipated moderate uplift in the oil and gas sector.”

– Fawcett