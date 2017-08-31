Michener Aquatic Centre remains closed next week

The Michener Aquatic Centre will remain closed next week, and as a result the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool will remain open to provide continued public access to pools as well as scheduled rentals from community aquatic groups.

The Michener Aquatic Centre’s closure is due to mechanical issues. The Province of Alberta owns the building and is working to resolve challenges related to domestic hot water. The facility was initially planned to open on Sept. 5th.

Typically, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool and Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play close after the Labour Day long weekend each year. However, the warm weather, combined with the unanticipated closure of the Michener Aquatic Centre, means these amenities will remain open while weather and demand allows.

For more information on the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool schedule, please visit reddeer.ca, or call the Recreation Centre at 403-309-8411.

– Fawcett