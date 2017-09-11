Man with a handgun arrested on Red Deer street

Red Deer RCMP arrested two men Saturday evening after responding to a report of a man with a handgun in a residential street in the Highland Green neighbourhood.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 9th, RCMP received the report of an altercation between several men on Hewson Avenue that involved a handgun. RCMP determined which residence the suspects had entered and contained the area while they contacted the three occupants of the home and orchestrated a safe exit plan for each. Due to the potential risk to public safety, RCMP presence in the area was heavy and included support from Police Dog Services. The two men and one woman occupying the residence followed police instruction and were taken into custody without incident; the woman was later released without charge. RCMP located parts of a handgun and bullets inside the residence, and continue to investigate.

A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man face criminal charges; their names will be released once those charges have been sworn before the courts.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett