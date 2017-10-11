Man hit by train in Innisfail

On Oct. 10th just after 10 p.m. the Innisfail RCMP were dispatched to 42nd St. and the CP rail crossing in the Town of Innisfail. The train crew reported that they had hit a person on the rail tracks at the location. Innisfail RCMP attended and assisted the CP Rail police with the investigation along with the Innisfail Fire Department and Guardian Ambulance Service.

A 47-year-old Innisfail man was taken to Innisfail hospital by EMS and later airlifted by STARS to a major hospital with severe injuries, but is expected to survive. CP Rail Police and Innisfail RCMP continue to work in partnership on the investigation.

– Fawcett