Man dead after collision in Red Deer County

A second man taken to hospital with injuries; cause of collision remains under investigation

At about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 20th, Red Deer County emergency services and Innisfail RCMP members responded to a collision that occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 781 and Hwy. 592 in Red Deer County.

An eastbound vehicle went through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a southbound semi-truck. The 55-year-old male driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi truck and south bound vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, but not considered life threatening. The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and conducted an investigation. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Next of kin notification for the deceased is pending and will not be released.

– Fawcett

