Man charged with attempted murder after home invasion

Red Deer RCMP executed high-risk arrest early Sunday morning

Red Deer RCMP executed a high-risk arrest on a man early Sunday morning after he broke into an Eastview home and assaulted the resident; the suspect is in court on attempted murder charges.

In the early hours of Dec. 3rd, RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call after a woman woke up to find a man in her Eastview home. The suspect had broken in through the back door; he is alleged to have assaulted her repeatedly as she attempted to get him out of the house. During the struggle, she was able to call 9-1-1.

As police arrived on scene and surrounded the house, the suspect exited the residence and refused to obey police commands; RCMP executed a high-risk arrest and took him into custody.

The 53-year-old victim was treated on scene by Red Deer EMS and taken to hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Red Deer RCMP Victim Services has been engaged. The victim and the suspect are not known to each other.

Dustin Charles Lindsay, 30, faces the charges of attempted murder without firearm, breaking, entering and committing offence and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

– Connolly

