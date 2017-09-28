Man attacked with machete before being carjacked

On Sept. 27th at approximately 11:15 p.m., a resident of Springbrook was robbed and attacked by several individuals armed with a firearm and machete style knife. A struggle ensued between the male and his attackers relinquishing them of their firearm. The attackers then proceeded to continue striking the male with a machete style knife causing serious bodily harm. The male then had his vehicle stolen after being attacked. The male was able to walk away from the scene, into Springbrook, where a vehicle stopped and assisted the male with his injuries and calling for emergency services. The male was transported by ground ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital for treatment. His wounds are considered serious, but not life threatening.

The victim’s stolen vehicle is a 2007 Black Dodge Nitro bearing Alberta licence plate BDR0343. Should this vehicle be located it is requested that you call police immediately.

This matter is being investigated by members of the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 403-885-3300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett