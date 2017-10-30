Lacombe to Red Deer regional wastewater facility on budget

ON BUDGET - The wastewater transmission system connecting Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer is on budget and progressing well. photo submitted

The North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC) is pleased to report that construction on the wastewater transmission system connecting Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer is on budget and progressing well.

Six construction contracts are underway concurrently. Pipeline construction from the Odour Management Facility to the City of Red Deer’s Wastewater treatment Plant is expected to be completed ahead of schedule in November 2017. PVC installation was completed by mid-October, and the entrance chamber construction is on-going and nearly complete.

Construction of the Odour Management Facility is on track for completion on schedule by mid-January 2018. Precast concrete walls are up and work on the building roof is ongoing.

Construction on the pipeline from Blackfalds to the Odour Management Facility is on schedule. Crews are currently installing pipe North of Highway 597, including well point dewatering. Pressure testing completion is set for Dec. 15th, 2017.

Construction of the Blackfalds Lift Station is on schedule for completion in late January 2018. PVC site piping is being completed and the precast concrete walls are up and roof work is ongoing.

Pipeline construction from Lacombe to Blackfalds, is ahead of schedule. Crews are working on pipe installation towards Lacombe (Range Road 264) and along Highway 597. Pressure testing completion is set for Dec. 15th, 2017.

Construction of the Lacombe Lift Station is on schedule for completion in late February 2018. All cast-in-place concrete work has been completed and all underground pipe and backfilling to grade level has been completed.

Construction completion of the overall project is scheduled for Mar. 31st, 2018. The project is expected to cost approximately $71 million. Funding partners for the project include the Government of Canada, the Alberta Government and the NRDRWWSC municipal partners (City of Lacombe, Town of Blackfalds, and Lacombe County) as well as the City of Red Deer.

For more information, please visit www.nrdrwwsc.ca.

—Connolly