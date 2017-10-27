Lacombe receives $18,000 for Light Up the Night

Stantec Inc. has renewed its title sponsorship with the City of Lacombe’s annual Light Up the Night festival for another three-year term.

“Relationships like this between our valued vendors and our community is an important one so we can bring the festivals andevents to our community that they’ve grown to expect and certainly appreciate,” said Lacombe’s Mayor Grant Creasey.

He said Lacombe’s annual festival is a very anticipated event each year in the area, and said he’s appreciative of Stantec’scontinued commitment.

“This partnership has proven to be a recipe for success, and on behalf of council, I thank Stantec for its continuedcommitment to our community and for helping to kick off the holiday season in style,” he said.

Recognizing the increasing popularity of the Christmas-themed event, Stantec Inc. has increased its support by 20 per cent,or $1,000 per year, to $18,000 for the term of their agreement.

“At Stantec we design with community in mind, so we like to not just do work in the communities, we like to invest back in thecommunities,” said Todd Simenson, Stantec’s vice president and regional leader for Alberta North and Territories.

He said the staff, who live in and around the communities of Red Deer, appreciate getting involved in community events likethis one.

“When the City of Lacombe approached us three years ago about this event, and being the title sponsor, there were noreasons to say no,” he said, adding that the event brings not only joy to them, but to the kids, families and residents ofLacombe.

This will mark Stantec’s second renewal.

“We have a vision for this festival and having a title sponsor like Stantec makes our plans that much more achievable. We areexcited to offer another great slate of events this year and invite everyone out to the annual Santa Claus Parade to officiallykick off the holiday festivities,” said Guy Lapointe, community economic development manager for the City of Lacombe.

The 7th edition of the Light Up the Night festival runs Nov. 22nd to 26th, and will feature favourites like the Tim Horton’sSanta Claus Parade, the Tree Lighting ceremony and Moonlight Madness. The festival has also added a radio play version ofIt’s a Wonderful Life, as well as roving carollers.

For a detailed list of events visit www.lacombetourism.com.

Lacombe receives $18,000 for Light Up the Night

