Lacombe Police charge two in relation to stolen vehicles

On Oct. 30th at approximately 12:30 a.m., a member of the Lacombe Police Service observed a black Dodge Ram 1500 and grey Kia Soul travelling southbound in the 4600 block of 58th St. in Lacombe. The member observed that the Kia Soul did not have its headlights on and therefore activated the emergency equipment on their marked police vehicle in an attempt to have the vehicle pulled over so that they could be informed that their headlights were not on. The Dodge truck and Kia Soul began to accelerate attempting to evade police. At this point, the Kia Soul swerved sharply to the left in an attempt to pass the Dodge. The truck also began turning left at a high rate of speed and collided with the Kia Soul causing it to spin and strike a traffic sign located on the side of the road. The truck continued southbound on 58th St. while the Kia Soul suffered extensive damage rendering it inoperable.

A check of the licence plate by police on the Kia Soul revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Innisfail RCMP on Oct. 29th.

The lone female occupant of the Kia Soul was then taken into custody.

Brianna Carroll, 22, of Red Deer has been charged with dangerous driving, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

Members located the Dodge truck abandoned at the intersection of 45th Ave. and C&E Trail. The truck had also sustained damage due to the collision which disabled the vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined that the truck had just been stolen from a residence in Lacombe. A track was conducted utilizing the assistance of a K-9 member from the Red Deer City RCMP. Along the route of the track, a backpack was located containing a sawed off shot gun. As the track continued, police located and arrested a male hiding in a backyard shed of a residence in the area.

Daniel Buehler, 21, of Red Deer has been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of weapons contrary to an order, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, unsafe and careless storage of a firearm, possessing break in instruments, dangerous driving and carrying a concealed weapon.

– Connolly