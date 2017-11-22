Klaus testifies he falsely confessed to triple-homicide in Mr. Big sting

Klaus said confessions were made in order to further position within criminal organization

Jason Klaus testified on Nov. 22nd that he lied to undercover officers when he twice confessed that he was involved with the 2013 murders of his parents and sister.

Klaus said his confessions to two different undercover RCMP officers during a Mr. Big Sting operation were made in order to further his position within the criminal organization that he believed the officers represented.

Klaus is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths of his father Gordon Klaus, 61, his mother Sandra Klaus, 62 and his sister Monica Klaus, 40.

Co-accused Joshua Frank has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths.

The remains of Gordon and Monica Klaus were found in what was left of a burnt-out house in Castor on Dec. 8th, 2013. The body of Sandra Klaus hasn’t been found because police believe her remains were consumed by the fire.

Sometime after his first confession, Klaus testified he had a heated argument with the undercover officer he earlier confessed to, recanting his confession. He says he later texted the officer saying he wasn’t involved with his family’s murder and that he wanted to cut ties with the criminal organization. Klaus said at this time that he suspected they were police officers.

A later conversation with another undercover officer convinced Klaus that his contacts weren’t police officers. Klaus also testified his second confession made to uncover officers was also untrue.

Klaus testified that when Mr. Big told him that he didn’t believe his story, Klaus and three other officers, including Mr. Big, met co-accused Frank at a mall near Calgary and they all drove to Big Knife Provincial Park so that they could see where Frank threw the 9mm pistol, magazine and bullets into the battle river.

Klaus testified they then drove to the Klaus family farm so that Frank could re-tell the events of the morning of the murders. Klaus said he pointed out that he dropped off Frank at the entrance to road into the farmhouse with the idea Frank was only going to steal the family’s GMC truck.

Klaus testified that at the end of the trip he saw Frank gave Mr. Big a 9mm bullet and a blue lighter from his vehicle.

Klaus later testified that he falsely confessed to officers after his arrest in August 2014 because he was “tired,” was being “badgered” and that he wanted to tell the officers what they wanted to hear.

He said he, “did not participate in the killing of my family”.

He later said he didn’t believe he was being kicked off the farm by his parents; he didn’t believe he was being removed from his parents will; and that he had no reason at all to murder his family.

The trial continues in Red Deer tomorrow.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.