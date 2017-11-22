Klaus testifies he falsely confessed to triple-homicide in Mr. Big sting

Klaus said confessions were made in order to further position within criminal organization

Jason Klaus testified on Nov. 22nd that he lied to undercover officers when he twice confessed that he was involved with the 2013 murders of his parents and sister.

Klaus said his confessions to two different undercover RCMP officers during a Mr. Big Sting operation were made in order to further his position within the criminal organization that he believed the officers represented.

Klaus is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths of his father Gordon Klaus, 61, his mother Sandra Klaus, 62 and his sister Monica Klaus, 40.

Co-accused Joshua Frank has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths.

The remains of Gordon and Monica Klaus were found in what was left of a burnt-out house in Castor on Dec. 8th, 2013. The body of Sandra Klaus hasn’t been found because police believe her remains were consumed by the fire.

Sometime after his first confession, Klaus testified he had a heated argument with the undercover officer he earlier confessed to, recanting his confession. He says he later texted the officer saying he wasn’t involved with his family’s murder and that he wanted to cut ties with the criminal organization. Klaus said at this time that he suspected they were police officers.

A later conversation with another undercover officer convinced Klaus that his contacts weren’t police officers. Klaus also testified his second confession made to uncover officers was also untrue.

Klaus testified that when Mr. Big told him that he didn’t believe his story, Klaus and three other officers, including Mr. Big, met co-accused Frank at a mall near Calgary and they all drove to Big Knife Provincial Park so that they could see where Frank threw the 9mm pistol, magazine and bullets into the battle river.

Klaus testified they then drove to the Klaus family farm so that Frank could re-tell the events of the morning of the murders. Klaus said he pointed out that he dropped off Frank at the entrance to road into the farmhouse with the idea Frank was only going to steal the family’s GMC truck.

Klaus testified that at the end of the trip he saw Frank gave Mr. Big a 9mm bullet and a blue lighter from his vehicle.

Klaus later testified that he falsely confessed to officers after his arrest in August 2014 because he was “tired,” was being “badgered” and that he wanted to tell the officers what they wanted to hear.

He said he, “did not participate in the killing of my family”.

He later said he didn’t believe he was being kicked off the farm by his parents; he didn’t believe he was being removed from his parents will; and that he had no reason at all to murder his family.

The trial continues in Red Deer tomorrow.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
RDC students get a break
Next story
BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Just Posted

Klaus testifies he falsely confessed to triple-homicide in Mr. Big sting

Klaus said confessions were made in order to further position within criminal organization

Red Deer River Naturalists host guest speaker

Bradley Peter will talk about new methods of lake monitoring

Superintendent Ken Foster sees progress in city policing

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent has been on the job for a year and has seen success

Accused Jason Klaus testifies in triple-homicide trial in Red Deer

Klaus charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson

Mr. Big evidence in Castor-area triple homicide deemed admissible by justice

Defence to begin case Tuesday morning in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Health Canada hints at government’s plans for legal pot

Health warnings, plain covers for pot packs under proposed regulations

Washington governor tells BC don’t be ‘daunted’ by Trump

“I want to assure this assembly that no matter who is in the White House, it won’t affect Washington state’s relationship with Canada or British Columbia.”

Feds plan to spend billions on housing strategy

However much of the $15.9 billion will not be spent until after the next election in 2019

David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Cassidy announced earlier this year he had been diagnosed with dementia

Most Read