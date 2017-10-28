NEW LEADER - Jason Kenney has been named the new leader of the United Conservative Party. Express file photo

Jason Kenney named new leader of the UCP

Kenney receives 61.1% of the vote followed by Brian Jean with 31.5% and Doug Schweitzer with 7.3%

Jason Kenney has been chosen as the first elected leader of the United Conservative Party.

Nearly 94% of members eligible to vote in the leadership election cast their ballots between Oct. 26th – 28th 28 online or by telephone.

Kenney received 61.1% of the vote while Brian Jean received 31.5% and Doug Schweitzer received 7.3%.

Kenney said the party can now focus on defeating the NDP in the next provincial election.

“And now if we work hard, stay humble and earn every vote, we will ensure that this deceptive, divisive, debt-quadrupling, tax-hiking, job-killing, accidental socialist government is one (term) and done,” he said during his speech following his election.

On his facebook page, Jean congratulated Kenney.

“Congratulations to Jason Kenney and to all those Albertans who came together behind the United Conservative Party banner during this race. To all those who have supported me throughout this race and over the last 2.5 years, I will never be able to thank you enough. I’ve been humbled and honoured to have your support,” he said. “Our party is united, it’s strong, and together, we will bring prosperity back to Alberta.”

Of 106,000 members, approximately 63,000 members registered to vote by the Oct. 13th deadline.

Officials with the party says with this milestone now completed, the UCP will focus on other phases of building the party, the second largest by number in the country. Coming soon will be a policy development process and a founding annual general meeting and convention. The establishment of UCP constituency associations continues across the province.

– Fawcett

