Victoria Quamme

Innisfail RCMP search for missing girl

Victoria Quamme, 17, was last seen Nov. 9th

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Victoria Quamme.

She was last seen by her mother on Nov. 9th at 1 a.m. at home, however the following morning Quamme was missing and has not been seen since. Quamme may be driving a black 2015 Lincon MKX.

She is described as 5’ tall, 174 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. She has a Mad Hatter tattoo on left forearm and was last seen wearing a green hoody with black leggings.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett

