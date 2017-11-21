Innisfail RCMP investigate missing teen

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Taylor Lapointe.

Lapointe was last seen on Nov. 19th around 10:20 p.m. when she walked out of her family home in Innisfail. Her family has not spoken with her since then.

Lapointe is described as being 5’2” tall, weighing 98 lbs, with brown hair, green eyes, a scar on her lip and a pierced lip. She was last seen wearing black tights, red high top Van shoes, and carrying a Black bag with white and purple flowers. She has tattoos, including “420” on her left shoulder and a cross on her left middle finger.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly