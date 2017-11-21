Innisfail RCMP investigate missing teen

Public assistance needed for Taylor Lapointe

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Taylor Lapointe.

Lapointe was last seen on Nov. 19th around 10:20 p.m. when she walked out of her family home in Innisfail. Her family has not spoken with her since then.

Lapointe is described as being 5’2” tall, weighing 98 lbs, with brown hair, green eyes, a scar on her lip and a pierced lip. She was last seen wearing black tights, red high top Van shoes, and carrying a Black bag with white and purple flowers. She has tattoos, including “420” on her left shoulder and a cross on her left middle finger.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly

Previous story
UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Just Posted

Mr. Big evidence in Castor-area triple homicide deemed admissible by justice

Defence to begin case Tuesday morning in Red Deer

Red Deer County team honoured for aid in Waterton Fires

Red Deer County Protective Services a huge help to RCMP

Two arrested at Red Deer Rebels hockey game

Red Deer woman charged for allegedly striking police officer

WATCH: Helping those less fortunate at Christmas

Red Deer comes together to spread joy at Christmas Wish Breakfast

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be accused with sexual misconduct allegations

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Most Read