Innisfail RCMP deploy spike belt and arrest two

On Sept. 25th Innisfail RCMP members were on patrol and observed a suspicious truck near a business in Innisfail with no tail lights on. RCMP attempted to pull the truck over however it fled from police at a high rate of speed. No pursuit was initiated however a tire deflation device was deployed and successfully disabled the vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive away from police with flattened tires. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and RCMP arrested both driver and passenger without further incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by police.

Jonah Scott Hamilton, 23, of no fixed address has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen passport, possession of a controlled substance, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, operating a motor vehicle without drivers license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Morningside Crowchild-Anderson, 18, of no fixed address has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen passport and possession of a controlled substance.

– Fawcett