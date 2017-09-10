Injured person found in abandoned building in Ponoka

EMS crews and members of the Ponoka Fire Department load up a patient was found Sept. 10 with severe injuries in Ponoka. STARS Air Ambulance was called to Ponoka shortly after. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Ponoka RCMP are on scene today at an abandoned building where an injured person was found.

The call came to emergency crews some time after 3 p.m. with EMS, Ponoka RCMP and members of the Ponoka Fire Department attending the scene.

Witnesses found a damaged abandoned vehicle near the building and a middle aged man with severe injuries inside the building.

The man was taken by EMS crews to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre and then shortly after that STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to Ponoka. The man was transported to an Edmonton hospital and is believed to be in critical but stable condition.

As a precautionary measure the area around the building was marked off with police tape as investigators checked on the building for any other individuals.

Crews gained access to the second and third floors of the building by use of the PFD ladder truck. The Red Deer Forensic Identification Services are on scene.

At the time of this writing there was no further information from RCMP.

A Mountie carries evidence from the scene where an injured person was located in Ponoka.