Incumbent mayor Rick Bonnett wins by a landslide

Council elected with some old and some new

Incumbent mayoral candidate Rick Bonnett won by a landslide.

Unofficial results of the Town of Ponoka election show that Rick Bonnett won the top seat with 1,352 votes and challenger and former mayor Larry Henkelman garnered 613. Compared to the last election this is a big difference considering won by one vote.

For council votes the top six are Kevin Ferguson, 1,537; Ted Dillon, 1,476; incumbents Carla Prediger, 1,391; Teri Underhill, 1,129, Clayton Nelson, 899; and incumbent Sandra Lyon with 799.

Incumbent Marc Yaworski didn’t make the cut with a total of 568 votes. Adria Perepelitza garnered 489, Curtis Jacobson had 469, Greg Nelson, 428; Edwin Geuder, 293 and Dave McPherson received 211.

Results are unofficial for four days pending any recounts.