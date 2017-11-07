ID fraud suspect sought in three incidents

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a woman suspected of breaking into four lockers at a Red Deer fitness facility on Sept. 27th, stealing credit cards and other items from four female victims. At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the suspect is the same woman who was caught on camera in two other fraud instances in recent months, and are sharing a number of surveillance photos from all three instances.

On Sept. 27th the suspect entered a women’s change room at a fitness facility and cut the locks from four lockers, leaving with credit and bank cards, personal cheques, electronics and other items including keys.

One of the victims’ credit cards was used twice before it was cancelled. Another victim’s bank card was used. Attempts were made to cash cheques stolen from one of the victims. A bank account was opened in one of the victims’ names before the fraud was discovered and the account was frozen.

On July 13th, Red Deer RCMP were called to a jewellery store in Parkland Mall at 8:20 p.m. after a woman attempted to open a store credit card using a stolen credit card and driver’s license as her identification. The store staff verified that the credit card had been reported stolen and called RCMP, at which point the suspect fled from the store. The victim’s purse had been stolen on July 5th when thieves broke into a locked locker at a Calgary fitness facility.

On the same date, Red Deer RCMP obtained further photos after it was determined the suspect had used the identification stolen out of Calgary on July 5th to withdraw $1,700 from one branch of the victim’s bank, and then attended a second branch where she attempted unsuccessfully to access more funds from a credit line.

If you recognize this woman or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett