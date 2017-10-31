How to have a howlin’ good time on Halloween

Have you noticed a mysterious chill in the air or goosebumps on your arms? Perhaps you find the moon more enchanting than normal, or notice moving shadows out of the corner of your eye. That is boo-cause Halloween is today!

Make no bones about it, Halloween offers a great opportunity to have fun and carve some memories. The Alberta RCMP would like to remind everyone who will be out on Tuesday night, that although it is great to get in the spirit of Halloween, there are also a few hair-raising things you should watch out for.

Here are some tips for all the little pumpkins and monsters who will be out trick-or-treating:

· Wear bright costumes with reflective tape or glow sticks so drivers can see you.

· Wear face paint instead of a mask, which can impair vision and hearing. If you are wearing a mask always remove it when you cross the street and walk from house to house.

· Just like you don’t want to get caught in cobwebs, you don’t want to get caught on your costume! Make sure your clothing and shoes fit properly so you don’t trip.

· Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as imitation.

· Carry a flashlight.

· Go trick-or-treating with a trusted adult, or travel in groups if you are old enough to be out alone.

· Carry a cell phone if unaccompanied by an adult.

· Always walk on the sidewalks.

· Be very careful crossing the street! Don’t run out from behind cars and don’t go back and forth across the street; walk down one side of the street then at the end, cross to the other side.

· Stay in well-lit areas.

· Watch for cars pulling out of drive ways.

· Never go inside a stranger’s house for treats. Wait for them outside.

· Don’t go near animals you don’t know. Pets get spooked on Halloween too!

· Plan a route with an adult and stick to it. Do not take shortcuts; you never know what might be brewing around unknown corners.

· Know the places along the route where it is safe to go for help.

· Parents should look through their child’s candy before any is eaten.

Drivers should be aware that ghosts and witches aren’t the only thing that go bump in the night. If you’re driving on Halloween, here are some things to keep in mind:

· Slow down. Expect to see children running across streets and know that some will be in dark costumes.

· Watch carefully when approaching cross walks to make sure no one is darting out.

· Do not wear costumes that interfere with the safe operation of a motor vehicle.

· Do not drink while driving.

· If at all possible avoid driving in residential areas where there will be a high volume of trick-or-treaters.

There are also steps that homeowners can take to protect their haunted houses and avoid toil and trouble:

· Ensure your house is well-lit.

· Keep walkways obstacle free.

· Avoid using candles in your pumpkins. There are great flameless options available.

· Report any suspicious activity you may see.

Following these tips will help you avoid grave consequences and ensure a fang-tastic time!

– Fawcett