Home reno show set for this weekend

Homeowners won’t want to miss out on the Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show, set to run Oct. 20th-22nd at Westerner Park.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Alberta is excited to host the 2017 Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show which will feature more than 80 exhibitors.

There will be an array of booths and displays to check out, from renovators, the trades, suppliers and designers to lots of educational sessions as well.

“This year the Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Alberta partnered with a new local group of designers – The Designers’ Alliance of Central Alberta. The group helped us put together this year’s speaker schedule and theme – Design for Everyone. We have many talented local designers at the show to help attendees with their design challenges,” said Denie Olmstead, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

“Anyone with children under the age of eight will know Peppa Pig. Peppa will be at the show for meets and greets on both Saturday and Sunday. Bring your cameras! Don’t forget that children under the age of 12 are free to attend,” he added.

Hours for the event on Oct. 20th are from noon to 8 p.m.

On Oct. 21st, hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 22nd they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Oct. 21st at 11:30 a.m. check out ‘Renovation 101’ with local designers Kelly Holyoak and Sofie Blunck who will share their knowledge and years of experience in the home improvement industry.

At 12:30 p.m. Angela Sommers will discuss the topic of ‘Planning for Landscaping in Fall and Winter’.

At 1:30 p.m. Ellen Walker’s talk, ‘Benefits of Hiring a Designer’ will begin followed at 2:30 p.m. with Nadine Carter’s session entitled ‘Transitioning from Old to New’.

​Later in the day at 3:30 p.m. there will also be a designer panel group discussion.

“Listen in and enjoy a casual panel group discussion by four local design professionals on ‘Reno Mistakes to Avoid’ and ‘Where to Spend the Money Where it Matters’.”

Following the discussion at 4 p.m. will be ‘Ask a Designer’.

“Are you looking for new design ideas for your home? Not sure what today’s design trends are? Not sure which direction to go with your design? Or just looking for inspiration? Designers will be available to speak directly to the general public on a one-to-one bases. Time allotments will be established. The public is encouraged to bring photos and questions to talk to a local designer to ask their professional advice.”

On Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 12:30 p.m. Sommers will again speak on ‘Planning for Landscaping in Fall and Winter’; at 1:30 p.m. Walker will again address the benefits of how a designer can help with renovations and Carter will again discuss the topic of ‘Transitioning from Old to New’.

Meanwhile, it’s a great team to be a part of as the details of the annual show come together.

“The opportunity to further relationships with trades and suppliers and to meet potential customers at the Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show makes it very satisfying and a great experience,” said Chris Beaumont, CHBA – CA Trade Show Committee Chair.

“Through their dedication and experience, the CHBA-CA staff and volunteers organize and run the Home Renovation & Design Show like a well-oiled machine! Well done!”

For complete details, check out www.reddeerhomeshow.ca.

