Guns and drugs seized in six Sylvan Lake search warrants

Four people face drug trafficking and weapons charges after the Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrant on four Sylvan Lake homes and two vehicles on Sept. 12th., seizing four firearms, one which was loaded, and a variety of drugs.

Police say the seizure was a culmination of a two-month drug trafficking investigation.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 12th, RCMP officers from Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and ALERT took part in simultaneous search warrants on Lindsay Cresc., 47th St., Ryders Ridge Blvd. and Richfield Cresc. in Sylvan Lake. Police officers seized cocaine, oxycodone and what is believed to be hydromorphone, much of it packaged for individual sale. Police also seized two shotguns, a rifle and a loaded handgun, about 2,000 rounds of ammunition, numerous items consistent with drug trafficking and more than $2,400 in cash. One of the firearms had been reported stolen out of Edmonton.

“These seizures are significant and it would be remiss to think this was a one time thing. People responsible for crime in Red Deer and the Central Alberta area are small but they are responsible for a large amount of the crime,” said Supt. Ken Foster of the Red Deer RCMP.

David Edward Docherty, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, possession of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), three counts of careless storage of a firearm and disobeying a court order.

Arthur Murray Doyle, 55, has also been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a restricted weapon while restricted from doing so.

Elizabeth Anne Grant has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful possession of a restricted weapon.

Beverly MacSween, 29, has also been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd said this is a sizable seizure for the RCMP.

“For 2017 it’s a sizable arrest and has a sizable impact to the community,” he said. “(To see this in a small community is) worrying, it’s troublesome. I think we are impacted by the Calgary Edmonton corridor.”

Foster added a lot of resources go into these investigations and the collaboration between municipalities is key.

“There are a lot of man hours and person hours that go into these investigations and they don’t happen between Mondays and Fridays. They are around the clock, they are seven days a week. The investigation is still ongoing,” said Foster, adding more charges may be brought forward as the investigation unfolds.

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Section, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service.

