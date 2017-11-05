More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting: reports

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

Local media are reporting more than 20 people dead following a shooting at a Texas church.

According to The Associated Press, the gunman has been killed. No name has been released and no motive identified, although authorities are minutes away from holding a press conference.

The shooting, which took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two months. On Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

The community of Sutherland Springs, where the population numbers in the hundreds, is a small unincorporated area in Wilson County approximately 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

U.S. President Donald Trump, currently in Japan, tweeted to say that the FBI was investigating the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and that “the details of this horrific act are still under investigation.”

Abbot is en route to Sutherland Springs to speak with law enforcement and the victims.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also offered his thoughts and prayers, adding that “my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

Condolences are pouring in on the church’s Facebook page:

More to come.

Previous story
Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Just Posted

Lorinda Stewart recounts being negotiator to daughter’s captures

Amanda Lindhout’s mother makes Red Deer stop on book tour

Remembrance Day ceremony set for next weekend

Two services to take place in Red Deer on Nov. 11th

WATCH: Hundreds gather for Don Campbell Elementary grand opening

The Campbell family and community in attendance reflect on Mr. Don Campbell

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests

Recent arrests include stolen identification, weapons and drugs

RCMP seize firearms linked to stolen vehicle investigation

Five Red Deer men face charges in linked investigations in Riverside Meadows

WATCH: Red Deer College holds open house

Prospective students learn more about RDC’s programs

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting: reports

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Lightning win high school football city championship

Tight end Nathan Lavigne scores three touchdowns in victory

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Most Read