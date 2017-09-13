Guilty plea in Christmas Day murder

A man charged with a Christmas Day murder in 2015 pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

Chad Alexander Kulba, of Red Deer, was charged with the second degree murder of Thomas Patrick Braconnier.

The victim’s body had been found in the early morning hours of Dec. 25th, 2015 within a business vestibule near 50th St. and 50th Ave. in downtown Red Deer.

Kulba had been identified early on as a suspect in this investigation and had been detained Christmas Day by the RCMP for questioning. While detained, Kulba attempted to disarm a police officer and was subsequently charged in relation to that altercation and remanded into custody. He remained in custody on that charge and was subsequently re-arrested Jan. 5th, 2016 at the Red Deer Remand Centre and is charged with second degree murder and committing an indignity to a human body in relation to the death of Braconnier.

The accused and victim were acquainted with each other from residing in the same general neighbourhood. The police are seeking no other suspects in this investigation.

Kulba will be sentenced on Nov. 27th in Red Deer Provincial Court.

