Fire ban in effect for Red Deer

The City of Red Deer is issuing a full City-wide fire ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions combined with high daytime temperatures. The ban is being put in place to help prevent fires in the City, especially in its parks.

The following fires are not allowed:

– Fires using charcoal, briquettes or wood in the City of Red Deer which includes parks and outdoor residential property.

– Any source of open flame (i.e. Tiki Torches, backyard fireplaces).

All existing fire permits are suspended.

The following fires are allowed:

– Certified gas fire pits.

– Certified gas stoves or barbeques designed for cooking.

– Certified cooking appliances utilizing charcoal, briquettes or wood pellets on residential property.

Red Deer Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra caution to prevent fires. Proper disposal of smoking materials is very important as many fires are started by individuals throwing them out a window or discarding them in plants.

Any person contravening the fire ban will be subject to a $210 fine and applicable response fees.

This ban will remain in effect until conditions change, and further notice is given.

For more information on fire bans across the province, visit https://albertafirebans.ca/.

– Fawcett