FCC host forum featuring sportscaster Brian Williams

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is bringing in award-winning sportscaster Brian Williams for an education forum on Dec. 14th.

Williams will be joined by Beer Baroness and star of CBC’s Dragon’s Den Manjit Minhas and psychologist and stress expert Dr. Georges Sabongui for an event that is intended to, “Inspire, educate and inform Canadian producers, agri-businesses and agri-food operators in a way that will help them advance their businesses,” according to Director of FCC Red Deer District Doug Wilson.

According to Wilson, the forum is part of a seven-part cross-country series which hopes to educate, re-energerize, inspire and inform producers with presentations from Canada’s greatest speakers.

This year, FCC hopes to bring in 800 to 900 people, all with a connection to the agriculture industry in some way.

“We are really looking forward to it,” he said. It is a fun day and it is a chance to give back to the ag sector. The speakers are selected based on topics.

“We try to have speakers that will add to a knowledge piece, a leadership piece and a business focus. We try categorize speakers for those topics.”

Wilson said events like these are part of FCC’s mandate to provide education and support to rural Canada.

“To do that, we put on a lot of knowledge events,” he said.

“Other events we are putting on is the FCC Ag Outlook in Camrose in February; there is new event we are trying which is FCC Ignite in Edmonton on Jan. 16th which is aimed at the under 40 crowd; and we just had two knowledge events in Alix and Strathmore last week,” he said.

He added the events are a way FCC can give back and support the agriculture industry.

“We want to create a positive vibe for our industry going forward,” he said.

The forum is tailored for current FCC clients, however there is still some room available for people involved with the ag industry to get involved.

“If there is interest in it, they can contact the local office to get registered. There is still room if people want to attend,” he said.

Wilson added, “The agricultural industry in Central Alberta is thriving. It is doing a lot of interesting things and it is nice to remind people about the good things that are happening.”

