Exhibition horse races planned this month for local track

There is some exciting horse racing action on the way for The Track on 2 – Horse Racing & Event Centre (formerly known as Alberta Downs).

“We are partnering with the Alberta Standardbred Horse Association to host exhibition races on September 17th starting at 1 p.m. and running until approximately 4 p.m. People can also find more information about standardbred horse racing at www.asha.ab.ca,” said Kyla Belich, who co-owns the property with Kurt Belich and Ross Morrison.

Work is ongoing at the site to fully prepare it for next spring, but as Kyla pointed out, the coming event later this month is a fantastic way to generate some more excitement about what the future holds at the site.

“We would love to generate that excitement and get as many people out as we can on September 17th,” she said.

“It also shows that there is tremendous promise for us here for this to be a very active race track in the future.”

Just last month, it was announced that the Alberta Downs horse racing track in Lacombe was landing a bright new future as Central Alberta born and raised entrepreneurs had partnered to purchase the property.

The track, which is located just outside of Lacombe on the QEII Hwy., is the only one mile dirt track and 7/8 mile grass track in western Canada.

The facility also includes a large grandstand, a number of stables and an area for warm-up.

Meanwhile, details of future plans for the racetrack will be unveiled in the coming months.