Election results coming in fast and furious

The excitement continues to build at the Golden Circle as results for today’s municipal election are coming in.

Tara Veer leads the mayoral race with 88.5%.

For council, the top eight candidates so far are Michael Dawe, Tanya Handley, Dianne Wyntjes, Lawrence Lee, Ken Johnston, Buck Buchanan, Frank Wong and Vesna Higham.

In a close ninth place is Lynne Mulder.

For Red Deer Public School, so far Bev Manning, Bill Stuebing, Dianne Macaulay, Nicole Buchanan, Bill Christie, Laurette Woodward, Cathy Peacocke, are leading the top spots.

For Red Deer Catholic School Adriana LaGrange, Anne Marie Watson, Murray Hollman, Kim Pasula and Cynthia Leyson are in the top spots.

Stay tuned for more.