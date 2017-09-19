Election candidates are off and running

Nomination Day was a busy one at Red Deer’s City Hall Monday morning.

In total 29 candidates put their name forward for City council and two candidates are running for mayor. There are also 16 candidates running for Red Deer Public School trustee and six candidates for trustee in the Red Deer Catholic division.

Candidates for mayor include current Mayor Tara Veer and Sean Burke.

Candidates for council include Sam Bergeron, Incumbent Buck Buchanan, Valdene Callin, Matt Chapin, Michael Dawe, Robert Friss, Calvin Goulet-Jones, Jason Habuza, Incumbent Tanya Handley, Vesna Higham, Ted Johnson, Incumbent Ken Johnston, Cory Kingsfield, Jim Kristinson, Incumbent Lawrence Lee, Kris Maciborsky, Doug Manderville, Bobbi McCoy, Ian Miller, Jeremy Moore, Rick More, Incumbent Lynne Mulder, Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa, Matt Slubik, Jordy Smith, Brice Unland, Jonathan Wieler, Incumbent Frank Wong and Incumbent Dianne Wyntjes.

“I always love campaigns. One of my favourite parts about campaigning is just being with and among my fellow Red Deerians and hearing their specific areas of concern and coming up with a plan to address those in a new way,” said Veer.

More said he is looking forward to the campaign.

“It’s kind of neat when you see people congratulating you and wishing you luck. That is what generates the enthusiasm is people getting behind you,” he said.

Slubik added he is excited for the next few weeks.

“This is my first campaign and I’m really excited to show people in Red Deer as far as what I can offer as a candidate and give the gifts and talents I have for local politics,” he said.

Friss, also running for council for the first time, said he is looking forward to getting out in the community and getting to know people.

“I’m excited about it. Democracy is a beautiful thing and we are lucky to practice it,” he said.

In his second campaign, Goulet-Jones said he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m really excited to get started. Yesterday (Sunday) I started knocking on some doors and I have some great response. Lots of people are coming to the door saying they are going to vote – probably 90 per cent – which I was really thrilled with. Last election was about 30 per cent (voter turnout) and we really need to get that turnout up,” he said.

Wyntjes said she enjoys representing the citizens of Red Deer.

“I never take anything for granted. I often tell people that being a councillor is like being in a relay race for a term – you carry that stick – the decision-making wisdom – and when it’s time to pass it on, you either pass it on or you’re given the privilege to do the race again,” she said.

Mulder, who said she is running sign-free this year, said campaign time is always an exciting one.

“I think there is a lot of great people running, and we’ll see what the people say,” she said. “I always love election time.”

Candidates running for Red Deer Public School Trustee include Nicole Buchanan, Matt Chapin, Jason Chilibeck, Bill Christie, Dick Lemke, Dianne Mcaulay, Bev Manning, Patrick O’Connor, Ben Ordman, Cathy Peacocke, Angela Sommers, Bill Stuebing, Jaelene Tweedle, Jim Watters, Chris Woods and Laurette Woodward.

Candidates running for Red Deer Catholic School Trustee include Anne Marie Watson, Adriana LaGrange, Cynthia Leyson, Kim Pasula, Murray Hollman and Carlene Smith.

The election takes place Oct. 16th. Advance vote dates will take place Sept. 30th, Oct. 6th-7th and Oct. 14th-15th.

