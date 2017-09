BREAK IN - Residents in Springbrook are calling their dog a hero after attacking an intruder during an attempted break in last week. photo submitted

Residents in Springbrook are hailing their four-legged family member a hero after the dog attacked an intruder last week. In a social media post, the Springbrook residents said their dog didn’t suffer any injury as a result of the attack. “To say he is our hero is an understatement. He has no cuts, no marks and is doing awesome,” reads the post. “The intruder however, I can’t say the same for you.”

More to come.

– Fawcett