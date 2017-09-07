Derek Saretzky appeals convictions, sentence in Alberta triple murder

The Alberta man received three murder convictions earlier this year

An Alberta man is appealing his conviction and sentence for the murders of a father, the man’s two-year-old daughter and a woman.

Derek Saretzky, who is 24, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in June for the 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

He has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

VIDEO: Triple murderer Derek Saretzky gets no parole for 75 years

His lawyer, Balfour Der, has filed a notice of appeal on Saretzky’s behalf.

The appeal documents contend the trial judge made errors by allowing as evidence statements Saretzky made and that authorities violated his charter rights.

The documents also say the 75-year parole ineligibility is wrong.

The Canadian Press