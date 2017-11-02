Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time at a sentencing hearing in Miami after their convictions for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Court documents show prosecutors will ask a judge Thursday to exceed the nine-year maximum sentences recommended by federal guidelines for agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Attorneys for both men are seeking more lenient prison terms.

Hernandez and Estrada were convicted by a jury in March after a six-week trial.

Trial evidence showed the pair ran an international operation to smuggle Cuban players off the communist-run island in return for a cut of their lucrative baseball contracts. The players include Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, Adeiny Hechavarria of the Tampa Bay Rays and Leonys Martin of the Chicago Cubs.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Previous story
Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Just Posted

Hospital officials say wait times shouldn’t prevent people from going to ER

Wait times for the Red Deer Regional Hospital emergency room are posted online

Equine Infectious Anemia found in Red Deer County

EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease, affecting horses, donkeys and mules

WATCH: Domestic Abuse Response Team offers 24/7 support to ER patients

Partnership between the Red Deer Regional Hospital and The Outreach Centre make program possible

‘Tis time for Toys for Tickets

Red Deerians encouraged to pay their ticket with a toy for upcoming holiday season

Police search for armed robber

Robbery took place this morning at the Uptown Liquor Store in Red Deer

WATCH: Chinook Vaulters offers unique program to Red Deer area

Sport of vaulting continues to grow

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Most Read