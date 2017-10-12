County Division 3 incumbent hoping to fix aging road system

Incumbent Red Deer County Division 3 candidate Don Church is looking to upgrade the County’s aging infrastructure.

“Roads are always an issue,” Church said. “We have roads and bridges that need replacement and a lot of them are 50 to 60 years old. We have had a steady process of replacing them.

“Fortunately in this economic environment, we have been getting contracts below budget. We have saved over 10 per cent in the last couple years—allowing us to do more projects with the same amount of money.”

Church is pleased that the County has installed higher-quality paved roads, which will last longer and be more economically viable.

“We need to build roads and upgrade the current ones to better standards,” he said. “It costs a lot more money, but in the long run—it is money well spent because they last longer and stand up better.”

Being able to come in under budget has allowed the County to keep the taxation millage rate consistent.

“We have had a zero per cent mill rate increase.

“The building of new development has taken care of any tax increase that may have been required,” Church said.

Being able to keep taxation rates the same fits snugly into Church’s re-election platform.

“Tax fairly and spend wisely. I want to diversify the County in the business/commercial, as well as diversify farming as well,” he said.

Church believes that economic diversification is the reason the County has been able to effectively weather the economic downturn.

He said, “Diversifying the County and building new developments,” has allowed the County to continue to generate revenue without raising rates.

Church hopes to continue to be a voice for Division 3 County residents.

“I have enjoyed the last four years and there are a few more things we would like to accomplish,” he said. “I want to continue to represent the people of Division 3.”

Church believes experience on council will allow them to go right back to work—something that can be difficult to do with new councillors.

“The first couple years were a learning experience,” he said. “We had four new councillors last time. It makes it a lot easier with people who have experience.”

Church wants Division 3 County residents to vote for him because he has, “Experience with the council and we looking forward to bigger and better things in the future.”

He added growth is key to the County’s future and plans are already underway.

“We have drawn up area structure plans for Springbrook, Benalto and Spruce View. We are looking for more growth in all these areas,” he said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

