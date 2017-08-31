Construction to cause lane closure in Red Deer

Westbound 67 Street bridge work starts next week

Drivers can expect delays on westbound 67th St. as lanes close for bridge maintenance starting Sept. 5th.

Maintenance of the westbound 67th St. bridge above the C.N. railway will involve repairs to bridge deck joints. Construction is expected to take three weeks and will require alternating lane closures on westbound 67th St., with at least one lane to remain open at all times.

Access to 67th St. from Riverside Drive will remain open throughout construction and eastbound 67th St. traffic will not be affected by this work.

– Fawcett