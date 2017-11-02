Collision at 43rd St. and Taylor Drive causing delays

By Todd Vaughan
Snowfall leads to slippery roads in Red Deer
By Todd Vaughan
Central Alberta’s domestic violence Frontline Service Providers’ Awards held in Red Deer
Wait times for the Red Deer Regional Hospital emergency room are posted online
EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease, affecting horses, donkeys and mules
Partnership between the Red Deer Regional Hospital and The Outreach Centre make program possible
The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign
A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.
Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine
Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan
New York Police say that one person is in custody
McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple
None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing
