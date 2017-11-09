City Hall closes after package of drugs found on site

City Hall is closed as a precautionary measure, effective immediately, after a package of drugs, left by a member of the public, was found and reported to the RCMP. City Hall will remain closed while the facility is cleaned.

City Hall staff are being evacuated from the building for the remainder of the day. At this time, the building will remain closed until further notice.

Security will be on site at the east and west entrances for the remainder of the closure.

The City wants to reiterate that this is a precautionary measure only, and the safety of staff and citizens is our first priority.

If you have any questions, call 403-342-8111.

– Fawcett