CHRISTMAS WISH - In exchange for a new unwrapped toy people will receive a nice warm breakfast at the Black Knight Inn as part of the second annual Christmas Wish Breakfast Nov. 19th. photo submitted

Christmas Wish Breakfast helping those in need

Event takes place in Red Deer on Sunday

Presented by Black Knight Inn, the second annual Christmas Wish Breakfast will take place Nov. 19th where in exchange for bringing in a new unwrapped toy, you can get a free breakfast.

“What we ask people to do is bring a new unwrapped toy, and we ask for no stuffed animals and the beneficiaries are the Red Deer Salvation Army and the Red Deer Christmas Bureau. They’re the ones who receive the new toys,” said Lynn Iviney, chair of the Christmas Wish Breakfast Committee.

She added people can also make cash donations, and will get a receipt from one of those agencies in return.

There is also a facebook page called ‘Christmas Wish Breakfast’ which has a list of toys as gift suggestions for those needing ideas.

Last year $20,000 was raised from the breakfast in toys, cash and gift cards. The Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity contributed $5,000 worth of toys.

“Our Red Deer Firefighters Charity are a huge supporter of the breakfast. They donate a lot of toys and so the firefighters are there helping us out,” said Iviney.

Also from last year’s breakfast, 1,700 families and 1,400 kids through both of the agencies were helped, along with other agencies and people providing as well.

“I know some people think the economy is improving but there’s a feel that there’s still a lot of people who are hurting.”

Santa Claus and his elf Fern, along with a few of Santa’s furry friends, will also be in attendance. Sparky the fire dog and Waskasoo, the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot will also be there.

Iviney said the other big part of the day is the entertainment portion, which runs all morning.

The entertainment includes local piano teacher, Cheryl Valentine, Wild Rose Harmonizers, Hearts of Harmony, Soliloquy and singer-songwriter Amy Metcalfe.

“At that point we’ll be asking the kids if they want to come up to the front and sing Christmas carols with them,” said Iviney.

Last year around 650 people came out to the event.

She said if there’s a line up, they will have a hot chocolate station outside.

The breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Black Knight Inn Nov. 19th. Anyone is welcome to attend.

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Details of Mr. Big sting operation discussed in Castor-area triple homicides

Just Posted

Christmas Wish Breakfast helping those in need

Event takes place in Red Deer on Sunday

Details of Mr. Big sting operation discussed in Castor-area triple homicides

Klaus confesses to arranging murders, says Frank pulled the trigger

WATCH: Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Kettle Campaign

Mayor Tara Veer made the very first donation to the Salvation Army’s campaign

Red Deer Lights the Night set to kick off holiday season

Family-friendly events to take place in the City’s downtown on Saturday

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP give back

United Way of Central Alberta hold inaugural McDonalds United Way Day

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

UPDATE: Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage

Kevin Neal used a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns to shoot 14 people, killing four

Most Read