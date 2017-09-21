Charges laid against former Bowden Institution Employee

Charges follows a 19-month investigation into the escape of an inmate from Bowden Institution in 2015

Innisfail RCMP Detachment’s General Investigation Section has concluded a 19-month investigation into the escape of an inmate from Bowden Institution in 2015.

An investigation into the details surrounding the April 2015 escape of a Bowden Institution inmate was launched after information was forwarded to police from Corrections Canada.

Sylvain Martin escaped the custody of the Bowden Institution on April 16th, 2015 from the minimum security annex. He was arrested on a Canada wide warrant in Quebec and returned to the custody of Corrections Canada in the fall of 2015.

The investigation revealed that a Bowden Institution employee, Peter Edgar, had developed an inappropriate financial relationship with Martin while Martin was incarcerated at the institution.

Edgar, age 61 of Red Deer County, is charged with 2 counts of permitting or assisting escape contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Code. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Oct. 25th.

Edgar is no longer employed by Corrections Canada.