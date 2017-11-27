Chad Kulba sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter

Chad Alexander Kulba was sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2015 Christmas Day knifing death of Thomas Patrick Braconnier.

Kulba had previously plead guilty to manslaughter in September 2017.

Kulba was also sentenced to a lifetime firearms, ammunition, weapons and explosives ban and will have to provide a sample of his DNA.

The Crown was seeking a sentence of nine years due to the extreme violence of the crime and the fact Kulba has 27 prior convictions, including eight violent convictions and an unlawful confinement conviction.

Kulba was credited with 34.5 months incarcerated time served before trial. He will serve the remaining four years and 1.5 months of his sentence in prison.

In an agreed upon statement of facts, at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2015 Braconnier entered Kulba’s unlocked apartment uninvited brandishing a knife. Kulba grabbed a knife of his own and stabbed Braconnier after he came after him. Braconnier then fled the apartment.

Kulba chased after Braconnier, disarmed him and then proceeded to repeatedly stab him. Following the stabbing, Kulba committed an indignity to the body of Braconnier.

In total, Kulba stabbed Braconnier a total of 30 times, leading to the eventual cause of death to which the autopsy deemed as blood loss.

Following a toxicology report, Kulba was found to have alcohol, methamphetamine and prescription drugs in his system at the time of the events

The Justice cited the excessive number of stab wounds, the indignity to Braconnier’s body and the fact Kulba had 27 prior convictions as aggravating factors for his decision.

He cited the fact Kulba plead guilty; the fact he had shown remorse during his statement in court and to council; and the fact he was willing to seek out guidance from his aboriginal past as mitigating factors.

The Justice delivered his sentencing after hearing victim impact statements, as well as a statement from Kulba showing remorse.

Kulba’s Council was seeking a sentence of 5.5-6.5 years and cited the fact Kulba was routinely abused during childhood; has tried to show remorse through returning to his aboriginal roots; and the fact that Kulba has previously tried to obtain his welding apprenticeship while previously being incarcerated as mitigating factors.

Kulba had been kept in pre-trial remand for a total of 23 months, which were credited at 1.5 days served equaling 34.5 months.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

