An armed soldier patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Canadians in Zimbabwe urged to remain indoors

Global Affairs Canada said the “situation is tense” in the city due to increased military activity

Canadians in Zimbabwe were being advised Wednesday to stay indoors in the capital city of Harare due to political turmoil in the African nation.

In a message posted on its website, Global Affairs Canada said the “situation is tense” in the city due to increased military activity and advised Canadians there to “remain indoors and monitor the media.”

Zimbabwe’s army said it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and was securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The activity triggered speculation of a coup, but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction.”

Armed soldiers in armoured personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in Harare, while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks to take out cash. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in Harare and military vehicles were seen in the streets.

In an address to the nation, an army spokesman said the military is targeting “criminals” around Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that order will be restored.

It was not clear where Mugabe, 93, and his wife were but it’s believed they are in military custody.

“Their security is guaranteed,” the army spokesman said.

The United States issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Zimbabwe, encouraging them to “shelter in place.”

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Australians vote Yes to endorse gay marriage
Next story
Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage

Just Posted

Man who stopped impaired school bus driver honoured

Red Deer’s Kurt Stenberg receives Lieutenant Governor of Alberta’s Award for Bravery

Frustrations high with province on supervised consumption services

Red Deer City council discusses issue on Tuesday

WATCH: Nearly $34,000 raised for Reading College program

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign goes a long way

Missing Ontario man may be headed to Red Deer

Police are searching for Tyler Haney, who may be in the area to find work

QEII Hwy./Gaetz Avenue overpass on schedule and on budget

The project is going through a detour phase to allow for the demolition of the old bridge

WATCH: Red Deer honours veterans on Remembrance Day

Hundreds gathered at Veterans’ Park to honour those paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage

Kevin Neal used a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns to shoot 14 people, killing four

Canadians in Zimbabwe urged to remain indoors

Global Affairs Canada said the “situation is tense” in the city due to increased military activity

Australians vote Yes to endorse gay marriage

Australia’s same-sex marriage postal survey: 61.6% yes, 38.4% no

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Most Read