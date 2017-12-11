Canada’s only commercial spaceport hopes to launch 12 rockets per year

Nova Scotia’s rocket launch site hopes to eventually host 12 launches per year

The developers of Canada’s only commercial spaceport are hoping Nova Scotia’s eastern shore will eventually be the site of as many as a dozen rocket launches annually.

Proponents of the project gathered in a Halifax boardroom this morning to plan the next steps, which will rely first on the province approving an environmental assessment plan.

Stephen Matier, president of Maritime Launch Services Ltd., said the goal is to break ground by mid-May, and to begin launching satellites from the $200-million project near Canso in 2020.

The consortium of three American firms is working with the Ukrainian-based Yuzhnoye Design to create the launch complex at the site in Guysborough County.

Maksym Degtiarov, a rocket designer with Yuzhnoye, said in an interview that the firm is capable of producing up to a dozen rockets annually to blast off from the site.

However, Matier says it will be fewer than that in the early years, with the initial goal of putting one to three satellites into orbit in the first year of operations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FCC host forum featuring sportscaster Brian Williams
Next story
Pipe bomb explodes in NYC subway

Just Posted

MC College offers mental health app for all students

MC College has an application to provide students with access to mental health service

FCC host forum featuring sportscaster Brian Williams

The forum is part hopes to educate, reenergerize, inspire and inform producers

Country star Brett Kissel releases new album

Kissel excited to make a stop in Red Deer

Westerner Park takes home international prize for Urban Farm Project

Organizer said she wanted to create an urban farm that would connect urban dwellers to agriculture

Glamorous Red Deer clothing on display

Red Deer MAG showcases stylish dresses worn through the City’s history

CP Holiday Train steams into Lacombe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train delighted residents of Lacombe on Dec. 6

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria

Declaring a victory in Syria, Putin on Monday visited a Russian military air base in the country and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the Mideast nation.

Pipe bomb explodes in NYC subway

Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

Toronto FC to hold victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Toronto FC to hold downtown victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Canada’s only commercial spaceport hopes to launch 12 rockets per year

Nova Scotia’s rocket launch site hopes to eventually host 12 launches per year

‘Big Little Lies’ lead Golden Globes

The nominees were announced from Beverly Hills after still-burning fires ravaged Southern California for the past week.

VIDEO: ‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley

Latests Star Wars film premiered in style ahead of Dec. 15 theatre debut

Most Read