BREAKING: Road closed in north Red Deer as police deal with unknown substance

Red Deer RCMP, City of Red Deer Emergency Services staff and the Hazardous Materials Response Unit are dealing with an unknown substance in a truck on 49th Ave. between 78th St. and 78A St., and that area is currently closed to traffic.

First responders were called to the scene after a man picked up a truck, which had been stolen and then recovered, and began to feel ill after being in the truck. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and the Hazardous Materials team has attended to flush the truck of any unknown substances.

It is unknown at this time what, if any, substance might be in the truck; the response by RCMP, EMS and the Hazardous Materials team is intended to ensure public safety and investigate the situation further.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. RCMP request that the public avoid the area to avoid traffic delays and to give police, EMS and the HazMat team room to do their work. RCMP will issue an update as further information becomes available, and when the road is opened again to traffic.

– Fawcett