Update: Reports of man shot in downtown Red Deer

ON SCENE - Police are on scene in downtown Red Deer after a man was reportedly shot. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Red Deer RCMP are on scene in the alley north of Ross Street, between 48th Ave. and 49th Ave. in response to an unfolding incident in which a man received non-life-threatening injuries from a small calibre projectile.

RCMP were called to the alley shortly after 2 p.m. after a man was injured in a drive-by assault by what police believe may be a BB gun. RCMP are looking for a smaller blue two-door car that sped from the area and believe at this point in the investigation that the assault was targeted and that the public is not in danger. The victim is being treated at hospital for his injuries.

RCMP have blocked off the alley between 48th Ave. and 49th Ave. and ask drivers to avoid the area to allow police to do their work. Traffic on 50th St., 48th Ave. and 49th Ave. is not impacted by the investigation.

RCMP will send an update as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett