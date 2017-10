Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as incident is unfolding

RCMP are currently in the Highland Green community in Red Deer for an on going incident. The RCMP are reportedly searching for two suspects believed to have firearms. RCMP urge the public to avoid this area for the time being and remain indoors until further notice. The G.H. Dawe is closed until further notice.

More to come.

– Fawcett