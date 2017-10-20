All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

The three victims of the deadly ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena Tuesday have been identified.

Of the deceased, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist and 52-year-old Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and 46-year-old Jason Podloski was from Turner Valley, Alta.

BC Coroners Service released the names of the victims, on behalf of the families permission, Friday morning.

On Thursday, colleagues and members of the AARFP released a statement, identifying Smith – who was a pilot, part-time paramedic and father.

Smith was the city’s director of leisure services, and Horquist also worked with city for about 25 years.

Podloski was contracted by the city through CIMCO.

READ MORE: Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

WATCH: Investigators hone in on timeline of deadly ammonia leak in Fernie

The exact cause of the ammonia leak, and the events leading up to the three men’s deaths are still under investigation by RCMP, WorkSafeBC, and the Fernie Fire Department.

An alarm went off at Fernie Memorial Arena at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city’s chief administrative officer Norm McInnis told reporters Thursday. That prompted officials to close it for repairs to the refrigeration system.

But between then and 12:56 p.m., when first responders received reports of a medical incident at the rink, McInnis said “something went terribly wrong.” He did not say anything further.

City officials will be holding a third conference Friday afternoon, with an expected update on the findings.

More to come.

Flu clinics set for Red Deer
Shalom Counselling to hold evening of celebration

Shalom Counselling to hold evening of celebration

Fall FriendRaiser takes place tomorrow night in Red Deer

Northbound Highway 2 lanes scheduled to open this weekend

One of Red Deer's busy interchanges set to open northbound lanes Oct. 22nd

Flu clinics set for Red Deer

Clinics begin on Monday

Red Deer Royals hope to appeal to Trudeau for funding

Show band is $600,000 short in fundraising efforts for the Kinsmen Fieldhouse

Man dead after being shot by police

Incident, where officers discharged their firearms, took place near Bashaw Thursday morning

WATCH: Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week on now

Red Deer ceremony honours foster families

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Plane lands on Highway 97 near Prince George

Pilot safely makes emergency landing on a highway

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

'The shifting line of what is crazy' says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Firefighter dies battling wildfire in Alberta

"It's terrible. It will devastate the community for a while here. He'll surely be missed."

Health ministers to talk cannabis, opioids

Health ministers set to discuss cannabis and opioids during two-day meeting in Edmonton

