All neighbourhood outdoor skating rinks open this weekend

Red Deerians will be able to lace up their skates and visit an outdoor rink this weekend, as all rinks will open Friday.

Neighbourhood rinks and natural skating surfaces are now ready for use, as crews have completed installing rink boards and preparing the ice surfaces. Lights at outdoor rinks will stay on until 10 p.m. as per the Parks and Facilities Bylaw.

The public is reminded that helmets are recommended at all times and that hockey pucks and sticks are not permitted at Bower Ponds.

Bower Ponds Pavilion operating hours are weekdays 4:30 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Dec. 24th, the hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s closed Dec. 25th.

From Dec. 26th to 30th, the hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 31st the hours are from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

On Jan. 1st to 7th, hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Any updates to this schedule will be available at http://bowerponds.ca/contact.

The former outdoor speed skating oval near the Golden Circle is no longer in operation. The new outdoor speed skating oval at Great Chief Park is in the final stages of construction and will open in January.

For more information about skating rinks, call 403-342-8159 or visit http://www.reddeer.ca/recreation- and-culture/outdoor-recreation/cold-weather-activities/outdoor-skating/outdoor-rinks/.

-Weber