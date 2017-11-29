A flight information board shows cancelled flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency says the airport on the tourist island of Bali is closed for a second day due to the threat from volcanic ash. (AP Photo/Ketut Nataan)

Airport reopens in Bali for those wanting to flee active volcano

At least 403 Canadians were stalled in Indonesia, with all flights cancelled

The international airport in Bali, which was closed on Monday because of an active volcano, has been reopened to provide stranded Canadians and others a window to leave the island.

The closure disrupted travel for tens of thousands of people, including at least 403 Canadians who had registered with Global Affairs Canada.

An airport spokesman (Arie Ahsannurohim) said volcanic ash has drifted south and southeast, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off.

The local airport authority had closed the facility because volcanic ash poses a deadly threat to aircraft and ash from Mount Agung had been moving south-southwest toward it.

However, the volcano was still erupting and Indonesia’s president has urged anyone still within an exclusion zone extending up to 10 kilometres from the mountain to get out “for the sake of their safety.”

Although 403 Canadians had registered with Global Affairs Canada, a spokeswoman said earlier in the week that since registration is voluntary, a greater number of Canadians may be in the region.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Just Posted

Red Deer country artist releases new single

Alecia Aichelle’s song Get Gone hit airwaves this month

WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Dragon Fly Centre, a location dedicated to healing for children and youth

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man robbed store at gunpoint

Chad Kulba sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter

Christmas 2015 murder trial comes to a close in Red Deer

AUMA backs City of Red Deer in hospital expansion

More voices are now behind hospital expansion

WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Dragon Fly Centre, a location dedicated to healing for children and youth

Airport reopens in Bali for those wanting to flee active volcano

At least 403 Canadians were stalled in Indonesia, with all flights cancelled

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Stores offer Cyber Monday deals to keep shoppers coming

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday

VIDEO: Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

Markle is best known for her role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit U.S. legal drama “Suits”

Argos earn stunning 27-24 Grey Cup win over Stampeders

Toronto coach Marc Trestman: ‘We got to the fourth quarter, that was our goal’

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

Most Read